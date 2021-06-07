Former ASCI secretary general Shweta Purandare launches consultancy service

NEW DELHI: Shweta Purandare, former secretary general of ad industry regulator Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), on Monday announced the launch of a boutique consultancy service called Tap-a-Gain targeted at advertisers, agencies, and small business owners to help them get their advertising communication right and compliant with regulations.

It will also offer due diligence for celebrity endorsement and influencer advertising, digital and social media compliance along with communication and social media content strategy. The firm will also help brands substantiate claims made in their advertising campaigns to ASCI in case a complaint is registered against the ad.

Purandare said Tap-a-Gain will work both on retainer and project basis. It currently has a team of four with expertise across social media, business development and legal.

"Currently there are thousands of advertisers but only a handful of them are a part of self-regulation framework. In the past two to three years, multiple small businesses have come up that are actively using digital platforms to advertise but often they don't have internal capabilities to do compliance with advertising regulations. With Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) and influencer marketing guidelines kicking in, more companies across all sizes will he held accountable for their advertising where our role comes in to provide guidance and second opinion on advertising strategies and campaigns," said Purandare.

To set up Tap-a-Gain, Purandare quit Diageo India where she was heading corporate brand and communications.

At ASCI, she helped steered its transformation over a period of eight years wherein key memorandum of understanding ( MoUs) were established with key regulators such as Department of Consumer Affairs, FSSAI, Ministry of AYUSH and interactions with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In her career of 28 years, Purandare has gathered experience in product evaluation, product endorsements, advertising claim support, regulatory compliance, government affairs, social media strategy, grievance redressal and consumer advisory services.

Her experience spans multiple sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), beauty, personal hygiene, home care, healthcare, food and beverages. She was also the scientific director at L’Oreal India heading their product evaluation centre and consumer complaint department. She was a regulatory affairs expert at Procter & Gamble India.

