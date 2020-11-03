Former Publicis Communications CEO Saurabh Varma launches marketing co Wondrlab

NEW DELHI: Three senior leaders from French advertising firm Publicis Groupe on Tuesday announced the launch of technology-focussed marketing firm Wondrlab. Former chief executive of Publicis Communications Saurabh Varma has partnered with Vandana Verma and Rakesh Hinduja to launch the startup which will provide services to advertisers in three key verticals – content, experience and digital business transformation.

The firm will focus on providing marketers with data backed solutions that offer measurability and return on investments (RoI) at scale. It sets itself apart from other digital agencies on the basis that it creates platform specific brand solutions.

“Unlike creative or digital agencies we are solely focussed on providing services to brands in form of advertising campaigns or strategies. We will build products for our clients," said Saurabh Varma, founder and chief executive, Wondrlab. "For instance, it could be an online marketing platform where advertisers can go and choose influencers and build a campaign as well as track it. We are building such platforms for the last 8 to 9 months."

By the end of November, the firm will be 70-people strong with digital expertise on popular social media and digital platforms across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. These resources have been divided on the basis of platforms such as Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

"We have hired people who have in depth knowledge and understanding of these platforms and how brands can leverage them in the most efficient way," added Varma.

Apart from solutions, Wondrlab will help marketers create events, shopper marketing, retail and brand activations into tech platforms.

"This would be backed by data and automation, Wondrlab’s platforms will help unlock new levels of efficiency to drive new sources of growth for brands," said Vandana Verma, co-founder and managing partner, experience platform, Wondrlab.

Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner who will head the content platform of the company, added that they will help brands create a more personalised connection with their target audience through content.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via