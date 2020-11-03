Former Publicis Communications CEO Saurabh Varma launches marketing co Wondrlab

“Unlike creative or digital agencies we are solely focussed on providing services to brands in form of advertising campaigns or strategies. We will build products for our clients," said Saurabh Varma, founder and chief executive, Wondrlab. "For instance, it could be an online marketing platform where advertisers can go and choose influencers and build a campaign as well as track it. We are building such platforms for the last 8 to 9 months."