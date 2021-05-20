NEW DELHI: Suveer Bajaj, co-founder of an independent digital advertising agency FoxyMoron and the media network Zoo Media, on Thursday announced the launch of Man’s Life, a digital men’s lifestyle publication.

The platform features interest-based video and text content on sports, lifestyle, auto, and entertainment industries. The sports editorial is headed by television presenter and sports commentator Suhail Chandhok, consulting editor and actor Eva Pavithran will lead the lifestyle editorial and presenter and content creator Chinmaya Sharma will lead the entertainment editorial.

India has 696 million internet users of which 67% are men and Man’s Life aims to leverage this opportunity with its advertising with its ‘content community commerce’ model, wherein all content opportunities will eventually become shoppable.

On the launch Bajaj said, “We have observed a massive gap in advertising options exclusively for men. I believe that Man’s Life community will be integral in dictating the consumer journey from the discovery to the trial phase of products. It will drive the decision making through a data and tech-enabled approach, by serving personalised content and experiences. I am confident that we are on the cusp of an elevated integrated consumer experience."

The first phase of Man’s Life will be a video-first content approach by creating video IPs and branded content solutions with upcoming influencers. These creators will act as digital brand ambassadors for Man’s Life aiding the building of the digital community. The platform currently offers brands services like creating video IPs, advertiser funded programmes, advertorials, white labelled content, affiliate marketing, native advertising opportunities and influencer marketing.

The second phase will introduce the e-commerce aspect of the business model and the introduction of regional content. As well as three more content verticals, esports, gaming and fantasy; finance; and sex and relationships.

Man’s Life is published by Mammoth Media, the new age media publishing house of Zoo Media.

