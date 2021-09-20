NEW DELHI : FreshToHome, the e-commerce platform for fresh fish and meat, has launched a new campaign "Totally Fresh" to nudge consumers to buy only fresh, chemical-free meat, fish and seafood online.

To be aired during the cricket matches in the Indian Premier League that kicked off on Saturday, FreshToHome has created 12 ads to re-iterate the message of “freshness". The ads will be telecast in eight regional languages to create impact, the company said. Conceived and created by Ogilvy, the short format films are conceived specifically to drive home this single-minded message to the consumers during the IPL matches, it added.

According to Shan Kadavil, CEO and Co-Founder of FreshToHome, the company has been the front runner in transitioning urban India to a fresh, more wholesome option in fish and meat. While the company delivers fresh, chemical-free food, the IPL campaign encourages everyone to opt for fresher methods of cooking fish and meat dishes with its range of fresh products, he said.

The campaign idea is rooted in a strong cultural insight where anything stale or old is colloquially referred to as ‘Kal ka’ and urges consumers to adopt a fresh way of buying fish and meat sourced directly from farmers and fishermen.

Piyush Pandey, executive chairman, Ogilvy said, “FreshTohome is about fresh products. Our advertising has chosen to be fresh with relatable people who share a relatable, fresh and healthy relationship. I enjoyed working on this and I hope the audience does too."

More recently, FreshToHome has expanded its services to Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali after selling in Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, and Jaipur.

The company was launched in 2015 and claims its end-to-end cold chain supply ensures that it delivers fresh products in meat and seafood to the customers in the shortest possible time. It said the products adhere to statutory standards of the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India). FSSAI was created for laying down science-based standards for articles of food and to regulate their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import.

