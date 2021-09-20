FreshToHome’s IPL ads underline the freshness attribute

To be aired during the cricket matches in the Indian Premier League that kicked off on Saturday, FreshToHome has created 12 ads to re-iterate the message of “freshness". The ads will be telecast in eight regional languages to create impact, the company said. Conceived and created by Ogilvy, the short format films are conceived specifically to drive home this single-minded message to the consumers during the IPL matches, it added.

