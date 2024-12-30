From Dadar to Delhi: How AI-powered storytelling is reshaping Indian advertising

A light breeze drifted through a small creative agency in Mumbai’s Dadar district one summer morning. The design team, huddled around their laptops, felt the pressure mounting: a major client had just announced a nationwide campaign rollout, with deadlines looming. Miles away in a Delhi high-rise, a senior brand manager scrolled through social media feedback, worried their latest ad push wasn’t connecting outside metro cities. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, an e-commerce startup was about to launch a new fashion line but struggled to craft messaging that appealed both to cosmopolitan millennials and more conservative families.

Three different corners of India, three distinct advertising challenges, yet one transformative solution—artificial intelligence (AI)-driven storytelling. Once considered futuristic, AI is now rapidly reshaping the nation’s advertising landscape. From bridging linguistic divides to crafting laser-focused personalization, AI has evolved from buzzword to essential creative partner.

The human touch—amplified

Unlike traditional automation tools, generative AI models like ChatGPT do more than just speed up repetitive tasks. They tap into vast datasets—ranging from pop culture references to local dialects—and produce creative outputs. When a Bengaluru-based fashion retailer tested AI-generated ad copy, the variety of taglines in English, Kannada and colloquial Hinglish was impressive. After feeding the AI a few prompts about the brand’s vibrant identity, the marketing team was flooded with punchy lines that mixed local phrases with pop culture references.

But human creativity remained essential. Marketers shortlisted the best lines, refined the tone and added finishing touches that gave the copy its unique personality. The campaign’s success showed how technology and a human touch can combine to create something genuinely engaging.

Personalization at scale

India’s cultural and linguistic diversity is both a treasure trove and a major hurdle for advertisers. A national fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company in Delhi embraced AI-driven storytelling for a tea promotion and segmented its audience by region, language and age. Using AI, the brand generated video scripts and social media captions in multiple languages, each infused with local cultural references—Punjab’s robust chai traditions, Assam’s proud tea heritage and more. This approach was not only faster but also more effective: engagement and brand recall skyrocketed, validating the power of personalized, localized content.

Yet, as Sreeraman Thiagarajan, chief executive officer (CEO) at Agrahyah Technologies, notes, marketers should look beyond tactical AI uses like ad copy generation and think bigger. “The real power of AI lies in weaving it into every touchpoint with the consumer, not just in isolated tasks."

Meanwhile, Yesudas S. Pillai, founder of Y&A Transformation and strategic advisor at Channel Factory, believes AI can address India’s diversity head-on. “AI’s ability to craft hyper-personalized messages is a game-changer, especially in a market like India, where diversity in language, culture and preferences poses significant challenges. AI can help create campaigns that are rooted in relevant languages and contextual narratives for different sets of consumers."

Multiple angles, one unified message

A media house in Mumbai used AI to maintain narrative consistency across platforms—from print ads to social posts to radio jingles. Creative directors, copywriters and scriptwriters fed a core brand story into the AI, complete with emotional undertones and character sketches. The AI then spun multiple versions, each tailored to a specific channel. For instance, the radio jingle was short and catchy, while the social posts captured a fun, quippy brand tone. Print ads used more formal language.

In today’s hyper-competitive market, cohesive multi-channel experiences are crucial. AI’s ability to preserve a brand’s spirit while adapting to different formats has helped unify campaigns like never before.

Breaking language barriers

The rise of regional over-the-top (OTT) platforms, vernacular news portals and local YouTube channels shows how deeply Indians value content in their mother tongues. AI models trained on extensive linguistic datasets can easily switch between Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and more, ensuring brand messages stay culturally relevant.

Mandar Natekar, co-founder and CEO of VisualDub.Ai, observes that Indian social culture is moving toward “language and cultural pride," making it more important than ever for brands to speak consumers’ languages authentically. “For the longest time, ad films were shot in Hindi and then dubbed for regional audiences, but that risked losing authenticity. With GenAI (generative AI), brands can connect with consumers in their own language quickly and at a lower cost."

A Hyderabad ad agency recently proved this by using AI to craft Telugu-specific campaigns for a cookware brand. The AI not only provided accurate translations but also added references to popular local dishes and cooking traditions. The resulting ads felt far more intimate than a straightforward English translation ever could, boosting sales and sparking social media praise for their heartfelt tone.

Insights beyond creation

Part of AI’s appeal lies in its ability to analyze the impact of content, not just create it. Marketers gain real-time insights into which scripts or visuals drive higher engagement or lead to more sales. At a startup in Gurugram, the marketing team ran two AI-created campaigns—one comedic, one inspirational—for a mobile app launch. Within hours, analytics showed the inspirational tone resonated far more with the target audience. Budgets and creative focus were swiftly adjusted, improving efficiency and impact.

According to Pillai, “AI-driven storytelling can transform data into impactful engagement opportunities," but he cautions against sacrificing genuine human experiences for last-click ambitions. “I hope we don’t devolve into transactional, stereotypical representations."

Enhancing user experiences

AI also powers personalized recommendations on OTT platforms, ride-sharing apps and e-commerce sites. Thiagarajan notes that these platforms can leverage real-time demand and supply data to deliver near-seamless user experiences. Whether it’s suggesting a new movie or providing a faster cab route, AI can help tailor each interaction to a user’s preferences.

That said, Pillai emphasizes the importance of training GenAI models on diverse datasets to respect cultural nuances. Agencies should see AI as a creative collaborator rather than a threat to originality. “They act as creative partners, generating ideas and even scripting ads, allowing agencies more time for strategic thinking and refining insights."

Preserving authenticity and trust

In a market as diverse as India, authenticity is everything. An AI might misinterpret subtle cultural references or miss sensitive issues, so human oversight remains vital. At the same time, data privacy and ethical considerations loom large. As AI mines vast user information to personalize campaigns, brands must be transparent and responsible in their data usage.

A future of infinite possibilities

As India’s digital ecosystem continues to grow, AI-driven storytelling is poised to become even more integral to advertising, be it in streamlining online ads or revitalizing traditional media with localized content. The most exciting possibility might be how AI can elevate niche stories and voices across India’s myriad communities.

Ultimately, the goal isn’t to replace human imagination with cold algorithms, but to harness AI to amplify creativity, speed and relevance. In a land as dynamic and diverse as India, that meaningful connection is more crucial than ever. And AI, when balanced with human insight, just might be the key to forging it.