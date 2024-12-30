From Dadar to Delhi: How AI-powered storytelling is reshaping Indian advertising

Gaurav Laghate is a journalist with extensive experience in the media and entertainment industry. He currently serves as Senior Editor at Mint, where he oversees the consumer vertical. With a career spanning over 15 years, Laghate has established himself as an expert in business journalism, particularly focusing on the Indian market, technology, media, sports business, and corporate investments. Before joining Mint, Laghate worked with several notable publications such as The Economic Times, Business Standard and Television Post, where he tracked industry trends and provided in-depth analyses on various topics within the media and entertainment sectors. His work is known for its insightful commentary and detailed reporting on mergers, company strategies, new product launches, and industry insights from key players.