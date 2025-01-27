Industry
Gain in influencers’ popularity might hit celebrity endorsements
Pratishtha Bagai 4 min read 27 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryMarketers are betting on digital celebrities as they see better returns on investments.
Companies are ditching celebrities and moving to influencers for advertisements. Influencers are more affordable than celebrities, giving the brands better returns and conversions. This is slowly leading to companies cutting their celebrity endorsement marketing budgets and channelling them towards influencers.
