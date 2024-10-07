Industry
Ganji Chudail becomes brands new favorite, is now an influencer
Summary
- When Ganji Chudail, a viral cartoon character, gained popularity through memes and reels, brands such as Swiggy, Netflix and Nykaa leveraged it to engage younger audiences on social media.
Social media has spawned a bunch of unusual ‘viral’ sensations who are now being used by brands to strengthen their connections with younger audiences.
