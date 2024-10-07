“People are trying to create such memes and sensations that can bust the internet every day, but only a few of those suddenly take off to that scale," said Sumanto Chattopadhyay, an independent creative consultant and former chairman of 82.5 Communications, Ogilvy group. “Ultimately, these things are self-destructive, like a rubber band that stretches on social media for a while until it snaps and becomes irrelevant."