Pepsico India owned sports drink brand Gatorade has rolled out a new digital film to commemorate the victory of its brand ambassador PV Sindhu. India’s ace shuttler created history by becoming the first Indian to win the BWF championship by beating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in just 38 minutes in a one-sided final last week.

In line with Gatorade’s philosophy of ‘Sweat More’, powering athletes to strive harder, the digital film created by advertising agency JWT India, is a celebration of its brand ambassador Sindhu’s determination and grit. The film showcases the hard work and rigour that prepares an athlete for a championship. One can see Sindhu’s determination as an athlete by the way she trains and pushes her limits. She then refuels herself with the help of Gatorade and shuttles again; this time around she emerges victorious and turns her hard work and sweat to gold.

Gatorade has been enabling Sindhu’s performance since she came on board as brand ambassador in 2017. The 24-year-old athlete visited the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI) at Baltimore, USA, where she underwent the ‘Sweat Test’. The findings of the test were used to work on her hydration, training and match-day nutrition needs to power her through the World Championship.

Tarun Bhagat, director-marketing, hydration and cola, PepsiCo India, said, “I congratulate P.V. Sindhu for her win at the BWF World Championship on behalf of the entire Gatorade team. We have watched her train rigorously to take herself from silver to gold and it makes us a proud partner in optimizing her performance by helping her maintain the right fluid balance. P.V. Sindhu truly personifies the spirit of the brand through her determination and winning attitude."