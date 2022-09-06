GEC’s festive ad revenue may rise 30%2 min read . 01:22 AM IST
- Consumer sentiment is positive and it will be a relatively strong festive season after two years of covid-led disruptions, said industry watchers
NEW DELHI :General entertainment channels expect 25-30% sequential rise in advertising spending in the festive quarter, primarily led by categories such as fast-moving consumer goods, auto, retail and home appliances.
NEW DELHI :General entertainment channels expect 25-30% sequential rise in advertising spending in the festive quarter, primarily led by categories such as fast-moving consumer goods, auto, retail and home appliances.
Consumer sentiment is positive and it will be a relatively strong festive season after two years of covid-led disruptions, said industry watchers.
Consumer sentiment is positive and it will be a relatively strong festive season after two years of covid-led disruptions, said industry watchers.
Movie premieres on television and fresh seasons of popular shows such as Kaun Banega Crorepati, Indian Idol and The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony, Bigg Boss on Colors and the language versions on Viacom18’s regional channels, as well as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Zee TV are likely to drive growth in ad spending.
Ashish Bhasin, co-founder and chairman of advertising and marketing startup RD&X Network, said TV advertising is expected to touch ₹25,000 crore this festive season, with GECs accruing 60-70% share.
Kevin Vaz, head, network entertainment channels, Disney Star, said: “The festivities have always given us an opportunity to build a deeper connection with viewers. There is a positive vibe across viewers and advertisers. Onam always sets the tone for festivals and we are witnessing an upswing already from national and local advertisers across categories. Brands are keen to spend this festive season and we expect it to be one of the best the industry has ever seen."
For the pre-Onam celebrations in Kerala, Disney Star has lined up movies, including Bro Dadddy, Bheeshma, Twenty One and Lalitham Sundaram on Asianet. In Bengal, Star Jalsha recently launched a non-fiction show Dance Dance Junior (season 3), while the Hindi-speaking belt will see movie premieres of Samrat Prithviraj and Shamshera.
Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which has associated with Star Plus, said the festive collaboration will help the auto major drive its campaign and deliver immersive integrations for its brands given Maruti’s strength in the passenger vehicle market and Star Plus’ dominance in Hindi GEC genre. “This association goes beyond regular, builds on the national appeal and common core values of both MSIL and Star Plus," he added.
Mahesh Shetty, head, network sales, Viacom18, said the company closed the last fiscal with very strong ad revenues. “It has provided us with the perfect launchpad to dial up our efforts for this year and we are on course to better the last festive season’s ad revenues. We are currently operating at maximum fill rates and expect ad demand to grow as we enter the festive season, thus providing a base for ad rates to move northwards," he said.
Although categories such as edtech and crypto exchanges, that were active last year, have lost ground, FMCG, gaming, D2C brands, telecom and auto are very active, Shetty added.