GEC’s festive ad revenue may rise 30%

Kevin Vaz, head, network entertainment channels, Disney Star, said: “The festivities have always given us an opportunity to build a deeper connection with viewers. There is a positive vibe across viewers and advertisers. Onam always sets the tone for festivals and we are witnessing an upswing already from national and local advertisers across categories. Brands are keen to spend this festive season and we expect it to be one of the best the industry has ever seen."