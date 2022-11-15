Why every brand is saying it with stickers4 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 01:16 AM IST
Brands pay ₹10-50 lakh to specialists that promote branded stickers to an audience accustomed to chatting using stickers
MUMBAI : I have a sticker that says, ‘I don’t even have a sticker that can show my reaction to this’." Devarsh Thaker, 30, uses this as an example of how popular stickers have become in online conversations. Thaker leads marketing at FamPay, a teen UPI payment app. The fintech firm has put two people in charge of making stickers to engage with its 90,000-member community of teenagers on Discord, an instant messaging social platform popular with the Gen Z cohort.