Why every brand is saying it with stickers

Sticker.ly, a top sticker-making and discovery app from Korea’s Snow Inc, counts India among its top three markets, according to Sensor Tower data. Sticker-making apps capturing pop culture nuances in Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu also have a few million installs on Google Play Store. While Sticker.ly has over 100 million downloads, it shows more than a million user reviews for its Android app. “Apps like these don’t get so many reviews, but in this case, the app maker prompts you to watch an ad or leave a review to unlock more sticker packs," said Chinmay Dhumal, a 22-year-old tech writer and vlogger.