Global advertising to decline by 11.9% in 2020: Report

GroupM said, in 2020, digital extensions of TV, radio, print and outdoor advertising should equate to $31 billion, or 13%, of total advertising activity (up from $22 billion, or 7%, five years ago). Digital advertising is expected to decline by 2.3% during 2020. This follows nearly a decade of double-digit growth, with many years exceeding 20% at the global level. Outdoor advertising is expected to decline by 25%, including digital out-of-home media but, next year, we should see a partial rebound with 14.9% growth.