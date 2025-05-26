Monsoon & Musings: India’s ad brains ponder Goafest’s future
SummaryIndia’s flagship ad festival returned to its coastal roots with higher participation and louder celebration. But beneath the awards and applause, the undercurrent was clear—relevance, representation, and reinvention can no longer wait.
In the thick, humid air beneath Goa's monsoon clouds, where lanyards wilted and creative egos clashed in beachfront banter, India’s advertising tribe came together once again. Marking its 20th edition and held at a brand-new venue, the country’s most prominent advertising and media congregation served up its trademark cocktail of panels, parties, and the Abby Awards. But this time, the aftertaste wasn’t just celebratory. Beneath the cheers and chilled beer, a sobering sentiment simmered: Is Goafest still the North Star of Indian advertising?