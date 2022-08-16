Godrej Appliances launches new TV ad for Kerala consumers around Onam1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 02:14 PM IST
Onam marks the beginning of the festive season for the appliance industry and accounts for more than 35% of the state’s sales
NEW DELHI: Godrej Appliances, a business unit of Godrej & Boyce of the Godrej Group, has launched a new television commercial with focus on Onam festivities.