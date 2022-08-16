NEW DELHI: Godrej Appliances, a business unit of Godrej & Boyce of the Godrej Group, has launched a new television commercial with focus on Onam festivities.

Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the campaign is the third in the series of the brand’s collaboration with popular musician and singer Anoop Sankar. The music is composed by Sankar and the vocals are by his sons, Dhruvan and Skanda; reality show winner, Sreelakshmi and classical singer, Bhagyalakshmi.

The ad shows the brand’s growing portfolio across microwave ovens, deep freezers, air conditioners and more.

Swati Rathi, Head-Marketing, Godrej Appliances, said, “Onam marks the beginning of the festive season for the appliance industry and accounts for more than 35% of the state’s sales. Kerala consumers have always demonstrated strong preference for the brand and the tailor made commercial celebrates this love while showcasing the brand’s wide product range for consumers to pick from, along with specially crafted Onam offers. The video will be promoted on TV and digital media."

Anu Joseph, co-founder and creative vice chairman, Creativeland Asia said, “Come Onam, and you can see that translate into some great offers that add to the festivities. The song composed by Anoop Sankar adds to the magic."

According to Invest India, a government initiative, the white goods industry in the country reached $13.66 billion in FY21. Out of this, the largest market share consisted of air conditioners, refrigerators and LED products. The market is estimated to cross $21 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 11%.