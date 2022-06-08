Godrej launches new television ad campaign with actor Anushka Sharma

India’s hair color market was valued at $477 million in FY20 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 17% until FY26 led by increasing urbanisation and evolving lifestyles
NEW DELHI: Godrej Consumer Products-owned Godrej Expert Rich Crème has launched a television ad campaign for its new mini pack featuring actress Anushka Sharma who is also its brand ambassador.
Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the ad starts with Anushka Sharma and her friend discussing the problems of greying hair, and discouraging posts on social media. But actor Sharma assures her friend that it is not a ‘badi problem’ and can be solved with a small amount of money.
Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Godrej Consumer Products, said, “Our ongoing collaboration with Anushka Sharma will help us amplify awareness of the category as well as our product across urban and rural markets."
Sharma said, "With more and more Indians switching to hair colouring at home, this affordable pack provides great value for money with grey coverage and rich colour to give you shiny, beautiful hair. I am thrilled to be a part of this journey in providing people an experience with a hair colour that abounds nourishment and trust.“
According to Global News Wire, India’s hair color market was valued at $477 million in FY20 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 17% until FY26 due to various growth factors such as increasing urbanization and evolving lifestyles