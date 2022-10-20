Google begins rollout of its new ad controls for Search, YouTube2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 07:51 PM IST
- My Ad Centre will let users completely turn off personalized ads
NEW DELHI : Google has started the global rollout of My Ad Centre, a new feature that will allow users to control the type of advertisements they want to see on Search, YouTube, and Discover. It will also allow users to restrict ads on specific topics, choose the brands whose ads they want to or don’t want to see, and learn which information related to them is being used to show them personalized ads.