Google blocks 5.2 billion ads in 2022, rolls out ads transparency center2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 08:33 PM IST
Google uses both human moderators and machine learning (ML) based automated systems to identify ads violating its policies
NEW DELHI : Google blocked over 5.2 billion ads and suspended over 6.7 million advertiser accounts worldwide last year, according to its Ad Safety Report, released Wednesday. The big tech company also blocked ads from serving more than 1.57 billion publisher pages across more than 143,000 publisher sites last year, up from 63,000 in 2021.
