Digital advertisers need to think beyond Google
Summary
- The DoJ verdict shouldn’t be our wake-up call, the alarm bells have been ringing for years. Advertisers and publishers must take proactive steps to reduce their reliance on Google and foster a digital ecosystem that works for everyone -- not just the tech giants
The US Department of Justice’s (DoJ) antitrust case against Google may have wrapped up, but whether the court rules for or against it, there’s no denying the case highlighted a crucial issue—the company’s dominant hold over the digital advertising market. And the advertising and ad tech ecosystem will need to make changes for a more transparent, efficient advertising market.