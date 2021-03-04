Google to stop selling ads based on your specific web browsing
- Citing privacy concerns, Google says it won’t use technologies that track individuals across multiple websites
Google plans to stop selling ads based on individuals’ browsing across multiple websites, a change that could hasten upheaval in the digital advertising industry.
The Alphabet Inc. company said Wednesday that it plans next year to stop using or investing in tracking technologies that uniquely identify web users as they move from site to site across the internet.
