Google to stop selling ads based on your specific web browsing

Google to stop selling ads based on your specific web browsing

6 min read . 01:39 PM IST Sam Schechner, The Wall Street Journal

  • Citing privacy concerns, Google says it won’t use technologies that track individuals across multiple websites

Google plans to stop selling ads based on individuals’ browsing across multiple websites, a change that could hasten upheaval in the digital advertising industry.

The Alphabet Inc. company said Wednesday that it plans next year to stop using or investing in tracking technologies that uniquely identify web users as they move from site to site across the internet.

