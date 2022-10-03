Govt moves to keep betting ads in check

TV channels, websites told to refrain from showing surrogate online betting ads
The information and broadcasting ministry issued two advisories to rein in surrogate ads of online betting sites
The ministry of information and broadcasting on Monday issued two advisories, asking private television channels, digital news publishers and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, to refrain from showing surrogate ads of online betting sites, as they are a significant financial and socio-economic risk for consumers.
The ministry warned that offshore betting platforms are using surrogate news websites to advertise on digital media, and logos of these surrogate sites have striking resemblance to betting platforms. Neither the betting platforms nor the news websites are registered by any legal authority in India, it added. Violation of the advisory will invite penal action under applicable laws, the ministry said in the advisory notes.
In June, the ministry issued an advisory asking newspapers, private TV channels and digital news publishers to refrain from publishing ads of online betting platforms. “It came to the notice of the government that several sports channels on television, and OTT platforms, have recently been showing advertisements of offshore online betting platforms as well as their surrogate news websites," it said.
Platforms such as Fairplay, PariMatch, Betway, Wolf 777, and 1xBet are promoting betting and gambling under the garb of news, the I&B ministry said. The department of consumer affairs provided a list of online betting platforms which were using news for surrogate advertising, including professional sports blogs and news websites.
Since betting and gambling is illegal in most parts of the country, ads of betting platforms and their surrogates are also illegal, it said. The advisories were issued as per provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Cable TV Network Regulation Act, 1995, and IT Rules, 2021, the ministry said. “Promotion of offline or online betting or gambling through advertisements is not advised in larger public interest."
Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer of self regulatory body Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), said betting and its advertising are restricted by law in India. “We have seen such advertising on cricket platforms and in casual gaming apps. Since these are in potential breach of the law, broadcasters and platforms must be careful of the regulations that govern them," she said. Airing such ads is harmful not just for consumers but also for the reputation of platforms and channels, accepting such ads, Kapoor added.
“ASCI has clear guidelines for legitimate brand extensions allowed by law. However, when a product category itself is outlawed in parts of India, the government has to step in. Given that cricket is watched by a wide audience, including children, it is disappointing to see the ads. We hope the advisories act as deterrents given that a clear penal action has been indicated," she added.
The government has been tightening its noose on companies advertising via surrogates, said Meenakshi Menon, communication specialist and founder and chairperson of Spatial Access Pvt. Ltd, an audit and advisory in marketing. “It seems the government wants a share of the pie. While using the law, they are preventing the entire betting and gambling system that is bypassing the exchequer. In the next six months, we may see some sort of formalization in this space." she said.