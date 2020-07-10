Gratitude key theme in brand campaigns

NEW DELHI: As India fights the pandemic, a clutch of brands across categories have been creating campaigns to express gratitude for frontline workers. Apart from doctors and medical staff, brands have also highlighted efforts truck and cab drivers, delivery executives, and factory workers who have been working ceaselessly to ensure customers have access to essential products and services.

Naresh Gupta, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Bang In The Middle, said, "I find this to be a very welcome thing to do, for companies to celebrate those who matter. At a time when most consumers are not looking at buying things, creating a positive image with sensitive portrayal of people who matter is a good thing."

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has launched a television spot based on testimonials of 12 real-life patients who have recovered from cancer, heart attack and covid-19 disease, among others. They are seen thanking doctors for their bigger role of being their family, friend and nurturer.

“In the times of covid-19 pandemic, every day, we hear new stories of their compassion and patriotism and are indebted to them for their sacrifice and commitment," said Kirti Ganorkar, chief executive of India business, Sun Pharma.

PepsiCo-owned Lay’s has partnered with multiple brands to thank unsung heroes in its ‘Heartwork’ campaign.

Ceat Tyres has a digital campaign saluting truck drivers who ensured supply of essentials at the peak of lockdown. The company has been sanitising thousands of trucks, tying up with fuel stations and providing free meals to truck drivers.

Cab hailing app Ola launched a social media campaign, #SayThanksWithATip, which seeks to recognise and reward those drivers who have gone beyond the call of duty to deliver a great ride experience.

Online food delivery platform Swiggy paid a musical tribute to delivery partners who are risking their lives to bring convenience to millions of customers. The platform along with Universal Music India has created ‘Shukriya Kare’, a thank-you anthem.

Leveraging its digital and social media assets Coca-Cola India under ‘Ummeedo Wali Dhoop’ campaign to feature inspiring stories of everyday heroes amid the pandemic.

“At a time when the human spirit is being tested like never before, this was our attempt to share an inspiring, optimistic message with people and collectively reaffirm our unshakeable faith in the resilience and power of the human spirit," said Shrenik Dasani, vice-president - sparkling category, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia.

