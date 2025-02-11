Industry
GroupM sees India ad spend rising 7% in 2025 to ₹1.6 tn, digital to dominate
Summary
- GroupM’s latest This Year Next Year (TYNY) 2025 report, released on Tuesday, says that digital advertising, including digital extensions of traditional media, will account for 60% of the total ad revenue, cementing its dominance in the evolving media landscape.
MUMBAI : India’s advertising market is poised for a 7% growth in 2025, rising to ₹1.64 trillion, according to media buying agency GroupM’s latest This Year Next Year (TYNY) 2025 forecast.
