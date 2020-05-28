NEW DELHI : A grooming wish on Instagram from Bollywood's producer and director Karan Johar became the perfect opportunity for Godrej Expert Rich Crème hair colour to roll out an influencer campaign. Johar, 48, posted an image of himself in an unseen grey hair look and announced his availability for fatherly roles. He never tried hair colouring at home. This is where Godrej Expert Rich Crème spotted an opportunity and collaborated with Johar to build an honest piece of communication where he is seen colouring his hair using the brand in a video .

"Through our recent digital campaign with Karan Johar, we wanted to communicate the simplicity of colouring hair at home," said Sunil Kataria, chief executive – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL).

"Regular hair colour users have been neglecting hair care because they are at home with no social or formal commitments. Additionally, there are many people unsure about how to colour their hair at home. We wanted to nudge people to colour their hair as well as highlight the simplicity of the entire process. With Karan himself colouring his grey hair at home, it was a strong testament to emphasize hair colouring even when people are indoors and how simple it is for anyone to do it," he added.

The video, where Johar used Anushka Sharma's hair colour, garnered 5.05 million viewers in just two days across social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Anushka Sharma, the official brand ambassador for Godrej Expert Rich Crème, also joined the conversation and shared a post on Instagram appreciating Karan’s look.

Another GCPL owned hair care and colouring brand Bblunt India also been actively posting Instagram live with founder and creative director Adhuna Bhabani on various hair care and styling tips with industry experts such as Aalim Hakim, Bina Punjani and Coleen Khan.

Meanwhile, L’Oréal Professional Products division has launched #LoveIsInTheHair campaign featuring real customers as well as celebrities expressing gratitude for the strong bond between the hairdressers and the clients that goes beyond the salon. The campaign featured hairdressers like Ambika Pillai, Javed Habib, Sumit Israni etc. along with celebrities such as Lisa Haydon, Sophie Chaudhary, Malavika Mohanan.

"80% of consumers said they will continue to colour their hair despite reduced outdoor occasions, indicating hair colouring is an essential need for many. Globally, home hair colour sales have jumped by 50% in countries where hair salons are closed — they have almost become a staple product. Most people want to continue with their hair coloring routine and its availability at their grocers and chemists is helping fuel consumption," said L'Oreal India spokesperson.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via