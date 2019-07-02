Harish Shriyan steps down as Omnicom Media Group India CEO

New Delhi: Advertising firm Omnicom Media Group India on Tuesday announced that its chief executive Harish Shriyan has decided to step down by the end of 2019. Over the next six months, he will work closely with the senior leadership team to ensure a smooth transition for the business while the Group looks for a new CEO.

With the Group since its establishment in 2007, Shriyan was promoted to the chief executive role in December 2017. Prior to that, he served as its chief operating officer from 2013 to 2017.

Speaking on his 12-year journey with the Group, Shriyan said, “I am incredibly honoured to have had the opportunity to work with so many talented individuals over the years and been part of the Group’s establishment and growth in India. Given its strength in the form of its unique brand positioning, talent pool, infrastructure and exemplary leadership, I am confident that this is the right time for me to pass the baton on. I also have every confidence that the Group and its agencies will continue to excel in India and will follow their journey with pride and admiration."

Under Shriyan, the Group’s agencies – OMD and PHD – have become full-fledged enterprises, resulting in the appointment of brand-level CEOs, including Priti Murthy and Jyoti Bansal, respectively, in the past two years.

Tony Harradine, Omnicom Media Group APAC CEO, said, “Since its launch, Omnicom Media Group India has continued to go from strength to strength, becoming a key part of our global business; Harish has been an integral part of that journey as a founding member and custodian of our brands.."

