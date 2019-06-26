Bengaluru: Harvard professor and economic strategist Tarun Khanna was appointed as an independent director of the InMobi group on Wednesday. His appointment expands the board to seven directors, two of whom are independent.

Bengaluru-based InMobi Pvt Ltd provides mobile advertising services in Asia and Africa. The company develops advertisement serving algorithms to optimize the ranking of the advertisements served on mobile phones.

With the expansion of their services in Unified Marketing Cloud, TruFactor (secure data platform business) and Glance (AI-powered Screen Zero platform), the appointment is crucial.

"InMobi Unified Marketing Cloud, Glance and TruFactor are scaling globally. The breadth and depth of his insights from academia and his expertise as an entrepreneur and board member in varied industries across the globe will stand us in good stead on this journey,"said Naveen Tewari, founder and CEO of InMobi group.

Khanna was nominated as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and was elected as a fellow of the Academy of International Business. He currently is Jorge Paulo Lemann Professor at the Harvard Business School, where he has studied the drivers of entrepreneurship in emerging markets as a means of economic and social development for over two decades.

"I am very excited to be part of InMobi’s next phase of growth in powering artificial-intelligence driven, mobile-first experiences for enterprises and consumers." said Khanna on his appointment.