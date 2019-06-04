Havas Group India appoints Shivaji Dasgupta as chief strategy officer

New Delhi: Havas Group India on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Shivaji Dasgupta as chief strategy officer, effective immediately. In the new role, Dasgupta will lead strategy across all disciplines which includes creative, media, health and digital. He will report to Rana Barua, group chief executive, Havas Group India.

“The appointment is a critical step forward for the Group in India towards the evolution of its “Together" strategy that brings together all the verticals under one roof known as Havas Village. Shivaji will further strengthen our integrated product offering and help further strengthen the collaboration between Havas and Vivendi companies in India," said Barua in a statement.

With over two decades of experience, Dasgupta has worked with companies such as ITC, Pepsi, Airtel, Tata Steel, Mondelez, Piramal Realty, Edelweiss Financial Services, Domino’s Pizza, Tata Motors and Renault Motors.

Prior to joining Havas Group India, Dasgupta was an independent strategy consultant where he provided strategic guidance and brand solutions to regional and global brands. He has also worked with advertising agencies such as Contract Advertising, Delhi as executive vice president and head, as well as held senior management positions at Rediffusion and JWT India.

Bobby Pawar, group chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India said Dasgupta's appointment is a step forward providing clients with a more agile and holistic approach to deliver a seamless experience cemented by a deep strategic understanding of brands that will further elevate the creative offering.

“What truly excited me about Havas Village is the future-ready blend of the consulting and communication worlds. In terms of culture, structure and ambition clearly the Brand Solutions network of the future. Additionally, Havas Group’s unique access to Vivendi’s premium content and community of talent offers a more impactful and attractive way to connect with their audiences. I sense a great opportunity for building a culture of relentless customer-centricity - in a genuinely collaborative environment," said Dasgupta on his new role.



