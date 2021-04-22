New Delhi: Havas Media Group India has promoted Sanchita Roy as head of strategy, the company said on Thursday.

She joined the group in 2020 as head of western region to manage overall Mumbai operations.

In the new role, she will be responsible for driving the growth strategy for Havas Media Group India and leading strategic investments for its clients. Roy will continue to report to CEO Mohit Joshi.

“Havas Media Group India has won many new clients last year despite the slowdown and continues to keep the momentum this year too with many prestigious clients such as Dominos, CG Foods, Micromax and more. Our India offering is now a key contributor to the overall global pie and hence this is an important step towards strengthening our product portfolio. Sanchita‘s vast experience as a strategist makes her a perfect fit for this role and further bolsters our leadership team," said Joshi.

With over 19 years of experience in media planning and strategy, Roy comes with a vast experience in FMCG, telecom, tourism and auto having worked across key global businesses such as Unilever, J&J, Beiersdorf, SC Johnson, Reckitt, AB InBev, Nissan, Tourism Australia and Vodafone and domestic businesses such as Parle Agro and Berger Paints to name a few. In her previous role, she was heading the strategy function for Omnicom India across both agency brands, OMD & PHD. She was also responsible for rolling out PHD’s strategic planning process, Source, in India. Her previous stints also include media agencies Wavemaker and Mindshare.

“The last one year has been one of constant change across the world, especially so in the way consumers are interacting and engaging with brands. In my new role, the endeavour would be to understand these shifts and deliver meaningful media for our clients, using data, technology and content," Roy said.

Havas Media Group India offers a wide range of integrated marketing solutions covering strategy, media planning & buying, PR, social media, mobile, data, research & analytics services across traditional and digital media.

It consists of media networks – Havas Media and Arena Media, and specialist brands - Ecselis (search/performance marketing), Havas Programmatic Hub (programmatic trading desk), Socialyse (social media) & Havas Tribes (out-of-home).

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.