New Delhi: Anita Nayyar, who is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Havas Media India and Southeast (SEA) Asia, has resigned from the agency to pursue other interests. Nayyar will exit at the beginning of May and will be replaced by group managing director Mohit Joshi.

Joshi will report to Rana Barua, chief executive of Havas Group India.

“Anita has played a pivotal role in Havas Media India’s success and growth over the years. A future forward-thinking leader with a deep understanding of people, brand and media, Anita has also been an inspiration to many young professionals. We are grateful for her significant and lasting contribution to Havas Media India and wish her the very best for her next chapter," said Vishnu Mohan, chairman and CEO, Havas Group - India and Southeast Asia.

In 2007, Nayyar had joined as the CEO of Havas Media. Under her leadership, the media business grew manifold and expanded its offerings as an integrated communications group. In 2018, she was promoted as the CEO of Havas Media Southeast Asia on the back of an accelerated growth strategy in the region, in addition to her role in India.

Barua said Nayyar is credited for growing Havas Media's footprint and elevating its presence. “Her dedication and passion are exemplary that has led to her becoming a strong voice in the industry. On behalf of the network, I would like to thank Anita for all that she has done and wish her all the best going ahead," he added.

With over three decades of experience in the advertising and media industry, Nayyar has managed many portfolios of brands across sectors. Prior to Havas Group, she has led agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi, Ogilvy & Mather, Initiative Media, MediaCom and Starcom Worldwide. Her expertise lies with business, brands and people as well as media, digital, mobile, entertainment, outdoor and sports. She holds a bachelors degree in microbiology and has done her post graduation in advertising and marketing with a masters in management.

“It has been an extremely fulfilling and meaningful journey at Havas India over the last 13 years. I’m grateful for the opportunities given by the network including the broader remit of SEA in 2018. As Havas Group India continues to reinforce its integrated model of operations, I am confident the group will continue to chart its success story and I wish the team at Havas Group well with its future development," Nayyar said.

