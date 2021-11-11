NEW DELHI: HDFC Life has announced the release of its latest ad campaign 'Retire On Your Own Terms' that has aired across platforms. Through the campaign, created by Leo Burnett, the company aims to nudge consumers to plan for their and their spouse’s financial freedom post-retirement, in a timely manner.

In India, there has been a change in the socio-cultural landscape over the last few decades and with a growing number of nuclear families, the company said, it is important for an individual to be financially prepared for retirement. The idea behind the campaign, the company added, originated from the insight that as people's lifespans are increasing, retirement planning is still not a priority for many.

While individuals have the intent to build a corpus for funding their retirement, very few actually work towards it, said the company. "There is a lag between intention and actual action, we want to bridge this gap," it said in a statement.

The film shows a family preparing for their son to leave in pursuit of his dreams and the couple is bidding him adieu. They get back home and as time passes, they get contemplative and start talking about their dreams and the events that shaped their reality. They then have to plan for their retirement.

Vishal Subharwal, head – marketing, digital business, and e-commerce at the company said, “Individuals usually focus on the family and children’s future when it comes to financial planning. Retirement planning is often a neglected area and even if people are aware of its significance, they do not know when to start.

Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer – South Asia at Leo Burnett added that retirement planning is often seen as boring or cumbersome. "With this campaign, we wanted to bring in a new perspective. Very often, in fulfilling our responsibilities and making the right choices for our family, we give up on our own dreams and wishes. Our latest film reiterates that planning your retirement could mean that you could now go back and complete those wishes. The film narrates this message through the lens of a middle-aged couple who, after fulfilling their parental responsibilities, are ready to plan their life ahead as per their own priorities."

The campaign will be aired across multi-media platforms, television, digital and DTH.

