HDFC Life releases new ad campaign created by Leo Burnett

Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer – South Asia at Leo Burnett added that retirement planning is often seen as boring or cumbersome. "With this campaign, we wanted to bring in a new perspective. Very often, in fulfilling our responsibilities and making the right choices for our family, we give up on our own dreams and wishes. Our latest film reiterates that planning your retirement could mean that you could now go back and complete those wishes. The film narrates this message through the lens of a middle-aged couple who, after fulfilling their parental responsibilities, are ready to plan their life ahead as per their own priorities."

