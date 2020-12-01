Hotels support small local businesses through sourcing, exhibitions

NEW DELHI : From partnering with local organic farms, organizing flea markets for small artisans to displaying artwork of upcoming artists, a range of hotels across categories have come out to support small businesses which are adversely affected by the ongoing pandemic.

Taking PM Modi's Atmanirbhar call forward, big corporate hotel chains are finding ways to connect patrons with local businesses in need and also managing their cost by procuring raw material from small vendors.

Pullman’s Aerocity hotel has tied-up with a small association based out of Uttarakhand which supplies pulses, grains, and cereals. The hotel retails produce which promotes local entrepreneurs of herbs and spices and home-produced pickles. Novotel on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road, procures Black Baza coffee grown by adivasi farmers straight from the BR Hills of Karnataka. There is a room dedicated to this collaboration which narrates a story of different local businesses.

"Accor has always believed in supporting local farmers and artisans and our hotels across the country have associated with them. One of the pillars of Accor’s Planet21 program is working hand-in-hand with the local communities for a positive impact," said Kerrie Hannaford, VP – commercial, Accor India and South Asia.

Harish Bijoor, a brand strategy expert and founder of Harish Bijoor Consults Inc., calls such initiatives an extremely positive branding statement.

"Consumers are likely to perceive these corporate hospitality firms as 'brands with a heart' which they want to give their business to and stay loyal. It's also a business savvy move as such partnerships establish a direct connect with the suppliers leading to better margins and supporting local businesses also makes for a great CSR (corporate social responsibility) story," Bijoor said.

Indian Hotels Company’s (IHCL) owned Taj Exotica Resort & Spa properties in destinations such as Andaman, Rishikesh and Uttarakhand purchase produce from local sources. At Taj Safaris lodges, most ingredients are sourced from within a 50 kilometre radius of the property. Additionally, the hospitality group also extensively works with weavers and folk artists in destinations such as Banaras and Rajasthan.

"While we work with a number of local artisans and resources for different requirements, a significant focus is on sourcing F&B materials locally to keep our carbon footprint low, in addition to driving sustainable culinary initiatives in-house in collaboration with the local communities, which allows us to give back to society by enabling their livelihoods," said a IHCL spokesperson.

Besides promoting farm to fork concept, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited said it actively works with local artisans for decor related work at its various properties.

"At THE Park Hyderabad, for instance, we worked with more than 25 designers to do our various spaces. We commissioned local artisans and craftsmen to work on the dying art of Kalamkari and to recreate it in a contemporary way," said Priya Paul, chairperson, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited.

Hyatt owned property Andaz Delhi has partnered with certified organic and sustainable producer Tijara Organic Farms to procure fresh produce which is also available for purchase at the property’s mini market.

“Local purveyors like Tijara Organic Farms help redefine the food and culture landscape of the city and support the efforts of the local farming community, who are currently dealing with the challenges presented by the pandemic. What makes our collaboration even more special is that our guests love enjoying organic food, within the comfort of the hotel," said Madhav Sehgal, general manager, Andaz Delhi.

In August 2020, Hyatt Regency Kolkata teamed up with organic single-estate tea brand, T-Tales, to provide fresh teas in all guestrooms and on-property food and beverage venues. In Thrissur it invited artisans indigenous to the region to sell local products at an ongoing market which will continue till March 2021.

Homegrown mid-market chain Lords Hotels and Resorts said that it has been actively facilitating weekend stores for sellers of all ages where they can sell authentic fashion accessories, home decor, art and holiday-themed items.

"For instance, our hotels in Gujarat and Rajasthan promote local sellers of traditional fabrics like Bandhani and Ajrakh. Folk artists such as Kalbelia dance performers from Rajasthan and Siddis & Dang tribe from Gujarat are given an opportunity to organize events at our hotels on a regular basis," said Ajay Pawar - regional general manager, Lords Hotels and Resorts.

Hotel Association of India (HAI), which represents 300 hotels across categories, said that the hospitality industry is looking to increase its focus on local sourcing of ingredients/components in its key pillars of food and beverage, infrastructure and engineering equipment. An earlier study by HAI stated that from about 65% in 2000, there has been a consistent effort to increase the extent of local sourcing, which rose to about 87% in 2020 and the industry aspires to increase this to an overall over 95% by 2025.

