How a tariff rule aimed at China could affect U.S. ad spending
Summary
- Ending a trade provision might undermine U.S. ad spending by China-founded retailers like Temu, but some say a pullback is unlikely while the battle for market share continues.
The Biden administration’s plan to restrict a trade provision known as the de minimis exemption could make it harder for China-founded e-commerce companies like Temu and Shein to ship to the U.S.—and could gum up an engine of recent U.S. advertising growth.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more