NEW DELHI: Consumer technology firm HP India has launched a short film to celebrate the festive spirit of Diwali - a digital film that talks about the powers of communities coming together with technology-enabled solutions.

Offering a message of hope to businesses and reassurance to stay afloat during challenging times, the film focuses on the value of community and reminisces the essence of festival: happiness, prosperity, and mutual support and encouragement.

The campaign is titled ‘Diye Se Diya Jalao’ and is made by Simple Creative. The company said the film resonates with the celebration of the grit of the community. This film follows a narrative of an elderly shopkeeper and his younger peers in the market. The selfless and unmeasured giving of his peers, enabled by technology products such as a laptop and printer, spread the light of Diwali, bringing joy. The 4.5-minute ad film has garnered 60 lakh views on Youtube three days since its release.

Prashant Jain, the CMO of HP India, said having battled two waves of the pandemic, this Diwali is special for small enterprises who look forward to the festival season. "Our intent is to inspire everyone to look out for them as they celebrate the spirit of Diwali. This is a call of camaraderie for the community at large and we hope to bring thoughtful ideas to life everywhere."

The brand, he added, is working towards helping businesses successfully run their ventures and help educate and empower the communities by leveraging technology and digital adoption. With this digital video, HP aims to strike a chord with the audience and efforts to bring joy to communities.

India's ad spend is likely to grow at about 10.8% in 2021 to clock $ 9 billion in spends, according to a Dentsu report. This is a huge improvement following a steep decline of 12.9% in the pandemic-hit 2020. The Ad Spend report from June 2021 said TV will continue to be the most popular media in the country with 40.9% share of ad spends and a 7.7% growth compared to 2020.

Digital’s share of spend has grown rapidly, too, from 20% in 2019 to 29.4% in 2021, and is expected to reach 32.7% by the end of 2022. The ad market is forecast to grow 12.4% in 2022, recovering to pre-pandemic levels, particularly led by digital and TV versus a longer recovery for print, cinema, OOH (out of home) and radio.

