HP launches new digital ad film for Diwali

The campaign is titled ‘Diye Se Diya Jalao’ and is made by Simple Creative. The company said the film resonates with the celebration of the grit of the community. This film follows a narrative of an elderly shopkeeper and his younger peers in the market. The selfless and unmeasured giving of his peers, enabled by technology products such as a laptop and printer, spread the light of Diwali, bringing joy. The 4.5-minute ad film has garnered 60 lakh views on Youtube three days since its release.

