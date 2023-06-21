HUL’s ads for Surf Excel, Bru, Red Label top Kantar’s creative effectiveness ranking1 min read 21 Jun 2023, 05:49 PM IST
Across television ads tested in India, Kantar has awarded standout performers across seven categories—food and beverage, personal care, technology, OTC, home care, services and short format
New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) advertisements for brands Surf Excel, Bru and Red Label topped Kantar’s Creative Effectiveness ranking for 2022’s most creative advertisements on television.
