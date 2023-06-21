New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) advertisements for brands Surf Excel, Bru and Red Label topped Kantar’s Creative Effectiveness ranking for 2022’s most creative advertisements on television.

Kantar reviewed more than 13,000 creatives for its clients around the world in 2022. Over 10% of those creatives were tested in India alone. In India, close to 400 ads were shortlisted and tested across categories, markets, TG’s and media channels.

Across television ads tested in India, Kantar has awarded standout performers across seven categories—food and beverage, personal care, technology, OTC, home care, services and short format (under 15 seconds). Kantar had also introduced an ‘un-stereotype’ category last year, which focuses on celebrating gender progressive advertising.

HUL’s Red Label tea brand won the award in the food & beverage category, while in the personal care category, Mamaearth’s brand campaign “Shaadi Wala Glow Everyday" was the most creatively effective. In services, Burger King campaign featuring actor Hrithik Roshan topped the ranking while Surf Excel’s (HUL) Holi ad was granted the creative effectiveness award in the home care category. Other brands whose campaigns won the creative effectiveness awards include Godrej Consumer Products’ "Kala Hit" and HUL’s Bru.

“Our research has found that the most creative and effective ads generate more than four times as much profit as those which score low on effectiveness measures. So cost effective ad testing is possibly a much better option that a costly mistake of airing a wrong ad. Our winners exemplify how testing can progressively refine the ad ultimately leading to better brand results," said Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director & Chief Client Officer, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar.

Meanwhile, Prasanna Kumar, head of creative domain & executive vice president- South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said that with short-form advertising on the rise in India, brands face the task of adapting to newer storytelling styles.

“Short ads, designed for 15 seconds or less, now require meticulous scripting and visualization to captivate audiences and meet higher standards for entertainment and engagement set by rampant popularity of short-form video content on social media platforms. To cut through content clutter and grab consumer attention in this rapidly changing landscape, pre-testing plays a crucial role for brands," Kumar said.