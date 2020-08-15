I-Day ad campaigns celebrate resilience

NEW DELHI : As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day under the shadow of the virus pandemic, several brands have launched advertising campaigns cheering the resilience of its citizens and frontline workers, and spreading positivity at a time of gloom. Among brands that have released video campaigns are Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd, PepsiCo India’s beverage Mountain Dew and water purifier Kent RO.

“Resilience is the emotion that keeps humankind going. We are the only species who can look forward to tomorrow and believe that tomorrow will be happier and brighter. This is the emotion brands are using, and I think more brands will release communication around those themes," said Naresh Gupta, co-founder and chief strategy officer at ad agency Bang In The Middle.

The Independence Day campaign of Mountain Dew uses the timeless song Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka as a background score, leveraging its brand philosophy of Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai (there is victory ahead of the fear). The film features stills of some of independent India’s most defining moments, including the 1983 cricket World Cup victory, launch of Mangalyaan, A.R. Rahman’s Oscar win and the bravado of the real heroes facing the covid-19 times.

In its #showyourspirit campaign, being promoted across Facebook and Instagram, conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson South Asia, amusement park firm EsselWorld features ‘homecoming’ videos of recovered patients reuniting with their families. The video salutes covid survivors and their families for spreading positivity during these dark times.

A digital film from the two-wheeler unit of Suzuki Motor Corp. #ParkForFreedom features citizens urging people to support frontline warriors by staying at home.

Similarly, the Kent RO campaign has been executed on similar lines and is an ode to the tireless work of frontline covid warriors who are the ‘real heroes’ of the country.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via