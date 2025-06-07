Why iconic characters like Shaktimaan and Bhide learnt to endorse products
Pratishtha Bagai 5 min read 07 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Marketers are willing to navigate hurdles to acquire intellectual property rights because they believe this can yield better returns on investment.
MUMBAI : Shaktimaan, India's beloved superhero and protector of humanity, is back, not to fight supervillains this time, but to endorse mattresses for Gadda Co. Joining him is a slew of other such popular characters, as brands such as Flipkart, Myntra, Ather, Acko, and Gadda Co. ride on nostalgia-driven marketing to bring the characters back to endorse their products.
