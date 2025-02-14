Tax cuts, inflation, and IPL: What will drive India’s ad spend in 2025?
SummaryIndia’s ad market is evolving fast—digital is king, retail media is booming, and CMOs are facing their toughest challenges yet. What’s driving the 2025 growth story?
India’s advertising industry is on a steady growth trajectory, with a projected 7% rise in 2025, driven largely by digital media’s expanding influence. As brands navigate evolving market dynamics, challenges like taxation changes, inflation, and complex marketing strategies are reshaping the landscape.