An end to a tumultuous year for advertising agencies. What’s next ahead?

Global numbers show a bleak picture. Sales of WPP, the largest advertising network in India (and second largest globally) shrank nearly 6% in the third quarter of this year, per its latest available quarterly filing. However, WPP India grew nearly 7% while nearly all of its territories contracted, thanks to “strong new business momentum” in WPP Media (formerly, GroupM). Dentsu’s net revenue grew 1.4% in the quarter ended September, but its Asia-Pacific business contracted 12.5% during the period; the legacy network is looking to sell all of its international business (outside of Japan), the Financial Times had reported in August this year. This was partly because Dentsu's business in Australia and New Zealand have been struggling after a painful restructuring.