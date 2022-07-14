India advertising spends to rise more than 15% over next two years3 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 04:31 PM IST
- In 2023, the global advertising market is forecast to expand 5.4% to reach $778.6 billion, followed by another 5.1% growth in 2024
NEW DELHI: Advertising spends in India are projected to grow at 15.2% in 2023 and 15.7% in 2024, the highest for any market in the world. In 2022, Indian advertising will grow at 16%, said a report by Dentsu titled ‘Global Ad Spend Forecasts.’ Ad spend growth rate for China in 2023 is forecast at 4.0% and 5.4% the following year. Around the world, ad spends will likely grow at about 8.7% in 2022, it said.