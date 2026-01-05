Mumbai: If searing heat is an annual feature of the Indian summer, air pollution is fast settling into a permanent fixture of winter. For companies that sell both air-conditioners (ACs) and air purifiers, sales and marketing now fall into two neatly-distinct seasons—summer for ACs and winter for air purifiers, a much smaller category. Given this sharp seasonality, how do marketing heads manage their business when demand peaks so unevenly through the year? Girish Hingorani, vice-president of marketing at Blue Star, tells Mint it is all about planning the year carefully and efficiently. Edited excerpts:
India now shops by season: ACs for summer, air purifiers for winter
SummaryThe seasonal nature of air purifier and air-conditioner sales poses challenges for marketers. Blue Star emphasizes the need for strategic communication to address misconceptions about indoor air quality and to target diverse consumer segments.
