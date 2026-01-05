India now shops by season: ACs for summer, air purifiers for winter

Purchase decisions for ACs are very seasonal too, just as the summer heat kicks in. What is the right way to plan marketing budgets for the entire year?

All air-conditioners advertise in the 8-12 weeks of summer and not throughout the year. This summer (of 2025) has not gone well for most AC companies; all of them are staring at a 10-15% decline in sales over last year, only because it didn’t become hot enough. There were unseasonal rains, too. This is a big problem for marketers. I have to skew all of my monies for the summer season and there is a lot of clutter at that time. That is also the time of the IPL (Indian Premier League cricket tournament), the biggest TV and digital property. Most AC brands like us are tempted to go into the IPL because it helps us reach our target audience quite effectively, if not efficiently. But once you do that, you don’t have much budget left for the rest of the year. The rest of the year then becomes sustenance, digital-focused marketing with no aggressive campaigns.