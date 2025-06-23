India roars at Cannes, but global creative dominance still eludes us
India won 32 medals at Cannes Lions 2025, driven by purpose-led, culturally rooted campaigns. But while creativity is rising, the industry still lacks globally exportable IPs and consistent scale. The next challenge: building ideas that endure.
MUMBAI: India has never looked more confident on the global creative stage. With a rich haul of 32 Lions at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival, including a Grand Prix, nine Golds, nine Silvers, and 13 Bronzes, this was India’s best outing since 2022. But behind the celebration lies a more sobering question: while Indian ad agencies are solving real-world problems and building culturally powerful narratives, are we still falling short of creating globally scaled, exportable creative intellectual property (IP)?