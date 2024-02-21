Indian advertisers to adopt a new consumer classification system
Unlike the earlier system, which only factored in the education of the chief earner and the presence of certain consumer durables in the household, ISEC will factor in the occupation of chief earner, and the education levels of the most highly educated adult male and adult female.
New Delhi: The Market Research Society of India (MRSI) has announced the implementation of its latest socioeconomic classification (SEC) system. Called ISEC, the new system is in line with the changing contours of the Indian household, which is more educated and has greater female participation in the workforce, the MRSI said on Wednesday.