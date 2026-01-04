I spent years in Silicon Valley through the post-George Floyd surge in DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) efforts, and then witnessed its very public retreat earlier in 2025. The year 2025 may be remembered as the point in history when corporate efforts in the US were visibly rolled back, with its impact seen in representation in advertising.
How Indian advertising can become caste-conscious
SummaryDespite early experiments, such as Idea Cellular's ‘Caste Wars’ advertisement in 2007, caste remains poorly represented in Indian advertising. But as gig work becomes an integral part of our lives, marketers can no longer ignore this social reality.
I spent years in Silicon Valley through the post-George Floyd surge in DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) efforts, and then witnessed its very public retreat earlier in 2025. The year 2025 may be remembered as the point in history when corporate efforts in the US were visibly rolled back, with its impact seen in representation in advertising.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More