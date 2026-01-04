How Indian advertising can become caste-conscious

But caste is conspicuous by its absence in Indian advertising. Even though Indians are witness to caste every day, it remains a no-go area for marketers, given the complexity of the topic and the likely political and online backlash. It doesn’t help that decision-making power remains concentrated among savarna elites. As a result, we portray a modern India (or Bharat) without social hierarchy, when most of the labour economy, from domestic work and delivery to sanitation, gig labour, construction and farming, remains caste structured. You only need to notice the difference between how an Urban Company masseuse is perceived and how an Urban Company bathroom cleaner is treated. Or ask why domestic workers in many homes are still asked to drink from separate cups.