Mumbai: Indian brands are widening the lens on who gets to sell aspiration. The once-dominant young female archetype is giving way to a broader mix of faces—older consumers, men, and more diverse personas—as marketers chase households with real purchasing power.
What’s driving Indian brands away from celebrity-led advertising
SummaryFrom jewellery to beauty and FMCG, companies are tailoring endorsements and messaging to reflect shifting consumption patterns and economic realities.
Mumbai: Indian brands are widening the lens on who gets to sell aspiration. The once-dominant young female archetype is giving way to a broader mix of faces—older consumers, men, and more diverse personas—as marketers chase households with real purchasing power.
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