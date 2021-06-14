Following a 27% plunge in 2020, ad revenue in India is forecast to rebound strongly over 2020-25 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% to touch $13.3 billion, said a report by from Media Partners Asia (MPA), an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services in the Asia Pacific. More interestingly, it said that advertising spends on digital media will overtake those on television in India by 2024.

The findings are from Asia Pacific Advertising Trends report which added that digital advertising is expected to benefit from India’s expanding digital economy. Internet, which was a major beneficiary of the lockdown, will continue to grow steadily and expand its share of advertising from 36.6% in 2021 to 40.1% in 2025.

This includes fast growing categories such as online gaming, edtech and food and delivery platforms, that will outpace television to become the largest advertising segment by 2024.

The report covers Asia markets like India, China, Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, among others.

In India, advertisers made a strong come back in the fourth quarter of 2020 as the country unlocked and consumer spends surged, driven in part by pent-up demand. But the extended second wave of pandemic will remain a drag. However, given the low base last year, MPA estimates India’s advertising market to expand by 20.5% in 2021 to $8.7 billion.

Currently, while digital is the fastest growing media platform in the country, television continues to remain the most used platform by advertisers. However, the gap between ad spends on television and digital is becoming narrower every year. As per 2021 estimates by media agency GroupM, digital at 35% market share has overtaken print (16%) and is closing the gap with television (45%).

MPA report reflects similar trend with TV remaining important in key markets where it retains its position as the largest ad segment as of end-2020, including in India. TV advertising will grow in double digits for the next three years given the low base effect and strong industry fundamentals. The medium will grow at 13.1% CAGR between 2020-25 to reach $5.1 billion.

Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Mogae Media, a Mumbai-based marketing and communications agency said that nobody can deny that eventually digital will overtake television. However, he said that the gap is still large enough for it happen by 2024. “Digital is still one third of the overall television ad industry which stands at around ₹50, 000 crore. I feel digital will topple TV but only 2027-28," he added.

Edtech platform upGrad, for instance, stated that it leverages a mix of digital and offline advertising to reach out to the relevant audience and capture their mindshare. However, Arjun Mohan, chief executive, upGrad said that digital takes up the majority of its marketing spends, followed by TV. He said that the company leverages Google, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn as preferred mediums for digital advertising, as well as emailers, push notifications amongst others.

“We also leverage affiliate marketing on digital channels to drive brand awareness as well as performance. Content marketing on YouTube and Instagram has been a great medium for upGrad's brand marketing and storytelling efforts," he added.

Noticing the shift towards digital, TV broadcasters are growing online video ad market share through catch up and AVOD (ad-based video-on-demand) streaming services.

With various local and regional AVOD and freemium platforms, including broadcaster-led platforms driving growth, online video advertising is forecast to grow to $33.3 billion in 2025, representing 20% of the APAC digital ad pie while topping 40% in emerging markets such as India and Indonesia.

Non-video categories including print, outdoor, radio and audio streaming, which suffered the most during the pandemic, are unlikely to regain lost ground with their combined market share expected to shrink from 26.2% in 2021 to 20.8% in 2025.

